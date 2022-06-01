Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Texas Capital Bank
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Texas Capital Bank Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Texas Capital Bank ay mula $87,335 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Analista ng Negosyo sa mababang hanay hanggang $185,070 para sa isang Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Texas Capital Bank. Huling na-update: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Manager ng Produkto
Median $152K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $150K
Analista ng Negosyo
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analista ng Pananalapi
$159K
Bangkero sa Pamumuhunan
$143K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$185K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Texas Capital Bank ay Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $185,070. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Texas Capital Bank ay $150,900.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Texas Capital Bank

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Citizens Bank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • Citi
  • KeyBank
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-capital-bank/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.