Tech Mahindra Manager ng Programang Teknikal Sahod

Ang Manager ng Programang Teknikal kompensasyon in United States sa Tech Mahindra ay mula $138K bawat year para sa U2 hanggang $125K bawat year para sa U3. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $150K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Tech Mahindra. Huling na-update: 12/2/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
