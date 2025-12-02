Tech Mahindra Manager ng Programang Teknikal Sahod

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Tech Mahindra
Ang Manager ng Programang Teknikal kompensasyon in United States sa Tech Mahindra ay mula $138K bawat year para sa U2 hanggang $125K bawat year para sa U3. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $150K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Tech Mahindra. Huling na-update: 12/2/2025

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Tech Mahindra?

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Manager ng Programang Teknikal sa Tech Mahindra in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $250,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Tech Mahindra para sa Manager ng Programang Teknikal role in United States ay $130,000.

