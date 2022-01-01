Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
SS&C Technologies
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

SS&C Technologies Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng SS&C Technologies ay mula $10,621 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Financial Analyst in United States sa mababang hanay hanggang $326,290 para sa isang Sales in United Kingdom sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng SS&C Technologies. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Associate Software Engineer $86.8K
Software Engineer $114K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Principal Software Engineer $200K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Accountant
Median $65K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $140K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Customer Service
Median $64K
Recruiter
Median $40.3K
Business Operations Manager
$17.5K
Business Analyst
$103K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$97.5K
Financial Analyst
$10.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.6K
Legal
$196K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$69.7K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$11.5K
Project Manager
$52.5K
Sales
$326K
Sales Engineer
$108K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$249K
Solution Architect
$214K
Technical Program Manager
$115K
Venture Capitalist
$186K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa SS&C Technologies ay Sales at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $326,290. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa SS&C Technologies ay $102,804.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa SS&C Technologies

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Accenture
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Wipro
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources