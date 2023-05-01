Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Spire Global
Spire Global Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Spire Global ay mula $74,296 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software in Luxembourg sa mababang hanay hanggang $166,165 para sa isang Technical Program Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Spire Global. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Controls Engineer
$108K
Inhinyero ng Software
$74.3K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$143K

Technical Program Manager
$166K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Spire Global ay Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $166,165. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Spire Global ay $125,494.

