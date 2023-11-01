Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Spiral Scout
Spiral Scout Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Spiral Scout ay mula $59,405 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Analyst sa mababang hanay hanggang $107,185 para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Spiral Scout. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$59.4K
Project Manager
$61.5K
Inhinyero ng Software
$107K

Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Spiral Scout is Inhinyero ng Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spiral Scout is $61,511.

Iba pang Resources