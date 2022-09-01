Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng SilverSun Technologies ay mula $65,557 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software in United Arab Emirates sa mababang hanay hanggang $72,617 para sa isang Solution Architect in Canada sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng SilverSun Technologies. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Siyentipiko ng Data
$67.2K
Inhinyero ng Software
$65.6K
Solution Architect
$72.6K

Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at SilverSun Technologies is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $72,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SilverSun Technologies is $67,204.

Iba pang Resources