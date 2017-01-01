Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Shimizu Corporation
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Shimizu Corporation na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Construction works for prospective clients in private and public sectors, in EPZ and non-EPZ areas, Embassies, Companies and other organizations through selection or through tender participation.

    shimz-global.com
    Website
    1975
    Taong Naitatag
    256
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10B+
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Shimizu Corporation

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Stripe
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources