Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Shettyinfra Services
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Shettyinfra Services na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Shetty Infra is a certified Technical Utility Management firm focused on delivering innovative management solutions and service enhancements to help organizations improve efficiency and reduce costs.

    shettyinfra.com
    Website
    60
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Shettyinfra Services

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Lyft
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources