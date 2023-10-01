Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
    • Tungkol sa

    Semgrep is an open source tool that helps identify bugs, vulnerabilities, and code standard violations in software. It performs static analysis and can be used to analyze third-party dependencies.

    https://semgrep.dev
    Website
    2017
    Taong Naitatag
    150
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

