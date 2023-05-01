Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Rooter-Man
    • Tungkol sa

    Rooter-Man is a global franchisor of plumbing and drain cleaning services, with 638 active franchises. The company's headquarters is in Billerica, MA. Visit their website for franchise information.

    https://rooterman.com
    Website
    1970
    Taong Naitatag
    751
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $100M-$250M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

