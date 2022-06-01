Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Riskified
Riskified Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Riskified ay mula $96,592 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources in Israel sa mababang hanay hanggang $206,500 para sa isang Sales in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Riskified. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $142K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

DevOps Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $126K
Sales
Median $207K

Business Development
$162K
Data Analyst
$131K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$129K
Human Resources
$96.6K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$122K
Sales Engineer
$189K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$199K
Solution Architect
$159K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Riskified ay Sales na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $206,500. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Riskified ay $136,578.

