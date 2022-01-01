Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Richemont Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Richemont ay mula $18,384 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Marketing in Hong Kong (SAR) sa mababang hanay hanggang $220,700 para sa isang Arkitekto ng Solusyon in Switzerland sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Richemont. Huling na-update: 11/29/2025

Analista ng Negosyo
$48.6K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$210K
Marketing
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager ng Produkto
$144K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
$125K
Inhinyero ng Software
$162K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$117K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$221K
Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$54.6K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Richemont ay Arkitekto ng Solusyon at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $220,700. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Richemont ay $124,955.

Iba pang Resources

