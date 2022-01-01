Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ribbon
Ribbon Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Ribbon ay mula $21,138 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mababang hanay hanggang $152,235 para sa isang Analista ng Data sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Ribbon. Huling na-update: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $21.1K

Networking na Inhinyero

Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
Median $59.4K
Serbisyo sa Customer
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista ng Data
$152K
Inhinyero ng Hardware
$58.8K
Human Resources
$130K
Manager ng Produkto
$59.6K
Rekruter
$109K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$83.6K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Ribbon ay Analista ng Data at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $152,235. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Ribbon ay $71,889.

Iba pang Resources

