Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
RELEX Solutions
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

RELEX Solutions Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng RELEX Solutions ay mula $54,378 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Data Analyst in Sweden sa mababang hanay hanggang $195,840 para sa isang Sales Engineer in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng RELEX Solutions. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $72.6K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

DevOps Inhinyero

Business Operations Manager
$142K
Customer Service
$134K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Data Analyst
$54.4K
Product Design Manager
$83.8K
Manager ng Produkto
$99.4K
Project Manager
$120K
Sales
$158K
Sales Engineer
$196K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$83.3K
Solution Architect
$116K
Technical Program Manager
$69.9K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Най-високо платената позиция в RELEX Solutions е Инженер по продажби at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $195,840. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в RELEX Solutions е $107,890.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa RELEX Solutions

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Synology
  • Greenway Health
  • MariaDB
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources