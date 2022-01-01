Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Regeneron
Regeneron Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Regeneron ay mula $75,000 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Biomedical Engineer sa mababang hanay hanggang $238,085 para sa isang Solution Architect sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Regeneron. Huling na-update: 10/24/2025

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $210K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $75K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $105K

Controls Engineer
$89.6K
Data Analyst
$109K
Data Science Manager
$199K
Electrical Engineer
$117K
Founder
$96.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$111K
Manager ng Produkto
$199K
Program Manager
$181K
Solution Architect
$238K
Venture Capitalist
$184K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Regeneron ay Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $238,085. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Regeneron ay $117,316.

Iba pang Resources