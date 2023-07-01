Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Regen Network
    Regen Network Development PBC is a blockchain software development company that powers the Regen Network blockchain protocol. They are the core software developer of Regen Ledger and recently launched Regen Marketplace, a peer-to-peer application for buying and selling carbon credits and ecological assets. They also maintain the Regen Registry program, a blockchain credit registry system. The Regen Network blockchain community consists of validators, wallet holders, and projects building on Regen Ledger. They aim to revolutionize the process of designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits for climate impact.

    regen.network
    Website
    2017
    Taong Naitatag
    31
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $1M-$10M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

