Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Realtek Semiconductor
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Realtek Semiconductor Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Realtek Semiconductor ay mula $66,504 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Disenyor ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $107,657 para sa isang Project Manager sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Realtek Semiconductor. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Hardware Engineer
Median $71.3K

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $73.7K

Networking Inhinyero

Project Manager
Median $108K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $66.5K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $106K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$100K
Electrical Engineer
$79.7K
Legal
$75.8K
Manager ng Produkto
$73.9K
Technical Program Manager
$68.6K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Realtek Semiconductor ay Project Manager na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $107,657. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Realtek Semiconductor ay $74,811.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Realtek Semiconductor

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • MediaTek
  • TSMC
  • Silicon Motion
  • Pushpay
  • Cerner
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources