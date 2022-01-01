Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Raymond James
Raymond James Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Raymond James ay mula $70,350 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Accountant sa mababang hanay hanggang $161,805 para sa isang Solution Architect sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Raymond James. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $93.5K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Investment Banker
Median $120K
Financial Analyst
Median $90.9K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $103K
Business Analyst
Median $126K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $123K
Accountant
$70.4K
Data Analyst
$86.4K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $105K
Human Resources
$86.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$98.5K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$159K
Solution Architect
$162K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Raymond James ay Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $161,805. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Raymond James ay $103,000.

