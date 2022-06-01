Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Qwick
Qwick Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Qwick ay mula $78,591 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $208,950 para sa isang Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Qwick. Huling na-update: 11/29/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $200K
Manager ng Produkto
$78.6K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$209K

Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Qwick ay Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $208,950. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Qwick ay $200,000.

Iba pang Resources

