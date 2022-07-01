Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Qventus
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Qventus Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Qventus ay mula $148,859 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa mababang hanay hanggang $182,910 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Qventus. Huling na-update: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Serbisyo sa Customer
$161K
Manager ng Produkto
$183K
Inhinyero ng Software
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$149K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Qventus ay Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $182,910. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Qventus ay $168,589.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Qventus

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • Netflix
  • Intuit
  • Tesla
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/qventus/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.