Purdue University
Purdue University Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Purdue University ay mula $19,900 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Administrative Assistant sa mababang hanay hanggang $132,335 para sa isang Total Rewards sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Purdue University. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $72K

Riserts Sayentist

Chemical Engineer
Median $70K

Research Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $30K

Research Assistant
Median $32K
Research Scientist
Median $30K
Administrative Assistant
$19.9K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$119K
Electrical Engineer
$34.3K
Graphic Designer
$41.4K
Hardware Engineer
$29.9K
Human Resources
$47.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$39K
Project Manager
$77.6K
Total Rewards
$132K
Trust and Safety
$98K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Purdue University is Total Rewards at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Purdue University is $41,392.

