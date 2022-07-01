Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Proximie
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Proximie Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Proximie ay mula $93,258 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Disenyer ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $258,700 para sa isang Benta sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Proximie. Huling na-update: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Disenyer ng Produkto
Median $93.3K
Benta
$259K
Inhinyero ng Software
$112K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Proximie ay Benta at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $258,700. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Proximie ay $112,489.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Proximie

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/proximie/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.