PNC
PNC Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng PNC ay mula $47,760 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Serbisyo sa Customer sa mababang hanay hanggang $218,900 para sa isang Legal sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng PNC. Huling na-update: 11/27/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Bakend na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Kalidad na Tiyak (KuyuEy) na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Data na Inhinyero

Sayt na Reliabilidad na Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Manager ng Produkto
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analista ng Negosyo
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Analista ng Pananalapi
Median $105K
Manager ng Proyekto
Median $90.5K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
Median $75K
Analista ng Data
Median $105K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
Median $116K
Bangkero sa Pamumuhunan
Median $144K
Benta
Median $110K
Disenyer ng Produkto
Median $123K
Accountant
$66.7K
Katulong sa Administrasyon
$70.4K
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
$98.5K
Serbisyo sa Customer
$47.8K
Manager ng Data Science
$186K
Human Resources
$206K
Legal
$219K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$49.2K
Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
$75.4K
Ahente ng Real Estate
$116K
Rekruter
$79.6K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$159K

Data na Arkitekto

Klawd na Seguridad na Arkitekto

Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$74.7K
Mananaliksik ng UX
$64.7K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa PNC ay Legal at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $218,900. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa PNC ay $102,856.

Iba pang Resources

