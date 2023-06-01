Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Pliant Therapeutics
    Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for fibrosis and related diseases. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, including an oncology program and a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies.

    http://pliantrx.com
    2015
    114
    $1M-$10M
