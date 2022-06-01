Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng PLAYSTUDIOS ay mula $10,251 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Recruiter in Peru sa mababang hanay hanggang $160,928 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng PLAYSTUDIOS. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $113K
Marketing
$103K
Manager ng Produkto
$161K

Program Manager
$90.5K
Project Manager
$39.4K
Recruiter
$10.3K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

