Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Philip Morris International ay mula $13,750 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Accountant in Philippines sa mababang hanay hanggang $475,124 para sa isang Operasyon ng Negosyo in Switzerland sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Philip Morris International. Huling na-update: 11/26/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $70K
Accountant
$13.8K
Operasyon ng Negosyo
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista ng Negosyo
$38.9K
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
$206K
Operasyon ng Serbisyo sa Customer
$23.3K
Analista ng Data
$47.6K
Manager ng Data Science
$267K
Analista ng Pananalapi
$21.1K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Operasyon ng Marketing
$82.3K
Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
$47.1K
Manager ng Produkto
$60.3K
Manager ng Proyekto
$51.6K
Manager ng Property
$120K
Rekruter
$92.4K
Benta
$49.1K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$124K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$110K
Mananaliksik ng UX
$142K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Philip Morris International ay Operasyon ng Negosyo at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $475,124. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Philip Morris International ay $60,300.

Iba pang Resources

