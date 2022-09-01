Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Payscale Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Payscale ay mula $80,400 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Sales sa mababang hanay hanggang $193,463 para sa isang Cybersecurity Analyst sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Payscale. Huling na-update: 10/24/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $118K
Chief of Staff
$151K
Marketing
$155K

Manager ng Produkto
Median $121K
Sales
$80.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$193K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $175K
Solution Architect
$160K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Payscale ay Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $193,463. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Payscale ay $153,425.

Iba pang Resources