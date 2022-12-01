Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Payoneer
Payoneer Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Payoneer ay mula $20,913 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang People Operations in Israel sa mababang hanay hanggang $885,550 para sa isang UX Researcher in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Payoneer. Huling na-update: 10/24/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $115K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $118K
Data Analyst
Median $85K

Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $179K
Accountant
$60.9K
Business Operations Manager
$78.3K
Business Development
$184K
Financial Analyst
$358K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.7K
People Operations
$20.9K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$72.4K
Program Manager
$120K
Project Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$42.5K
Total Rewards
$40.9K
UX Researcher
$886K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Payoneer ay UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $885,550. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Payoneer ay $106,605.

Iba pang Resources