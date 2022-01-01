Novartis Mga Sweldo

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang sahod ng Novartis ay mula $2,460 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Accountant in Vietnam sa mababang hanay hanggang $540,000 para sa isang Business Development in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Novartis. Huling na-update: 10/23/2025

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $150K
Data Analyst
Median $10.1K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $125K

Data Science Manager
Median $31.5K
Business Development
Median $540K
Solution Architect
Median $79.4K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K
Accountant
$2.5K
Administrative Assistant
$14.7K
Biomedical Engineer
$229K
Business Operations
$24.4K
Business Operations Manager
$269K
Business Analyst
$75.3K
Customer Service
$79.6K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Human Resources
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$281K
Marketing Operations
$26.8K
Product Design Manager
$64.3K
Manager ng Produkto
$94.7K
Program Manager
$125K
Project Manager
$24.9K
Sales
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$163K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Novartis ay Business Development na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $540,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Novartis ay $97,354.

