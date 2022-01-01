Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Nova Credit
Nova Credit Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Nova Credit ay mula $110,550 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Recruiter sa mababang hanay hanggang $174,125 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Nova Credit. Huling na-update: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $135K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$113K
Legal
$143K

Marketing
$156K
Manager ng Produkto
$174K
Recruiter
$111K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Nova Credit ay Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $174,125. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Nova Credit ay $138,784.

