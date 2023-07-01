Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Nova
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Nova na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Nova is a company that specializes in Social Display, offering creative automation for various entities such as agencies, brands, ad tech platforms, CTV providers, and retail media. Their technology allows these entities to repurpose social creative for programmatic advertising on the open web, mobile apps, and CTV. Nova has helped over 250 media publishers and platforms generate $150 million in digital advertising revenue through their technology, running over 15,000 campaigns in more than 30 countries.

    createwithnova.com
    Website
    2008
    Taong Naitatag
    53
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Nova

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources