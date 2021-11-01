Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
NOV
NOV Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng NOV ay mula $50,250 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Service Operations sa mababang hanay hanggang $208,035 para sa isang Data Science Manager sa mataas na hanay.

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $82.5K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $94.5K
Solution Architect
Median $149K

Business Development
$191K
Customer Service Operations
$50.3K
Data Science Manager
$208K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$109K
Manager ng Produkto
$136K
Project Manager
$96.9K
Sales Engineer
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa NOV ay Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $208,035. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa NOV ay $109,450.

