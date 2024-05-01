Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Nous Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Nous ay mula $14,634 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Development sa mababang hanay hanggang $96,515 para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Nous. Huling na-update: 10/23/2025

Business Development
$14.6K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$63.6K
Marketing
$60.4K

Inhinyero ng Software
$96.5K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Nous ay Inhinyero ng Software at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $96,515. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Nous ay $62,009.

