Notion Mga Benepisyo

Tinatayang Kabuuang Halaga: $7,314

Insurance, Kalusugan, at Wellness
  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,800

    $150 per month

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

    • Tahanan
  • Fertility Assistance

    Carrot Fertility Benefits

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • Remote Work

    • Pananalapi at Retirement
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Transportasyon
  • Transport allowance

    • Iba pa
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Spring Health

    6 sessions per year covered for employees and their dependents.

  • Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account

    Account may be used to help pay for the care of elderly dependents or a disabled spouse or dependent. Up to $10,500 can be set aside per calendar year.

  • One Medical Membership

    Notion covers annual membership to One Medical, a primary care practice built on respect for your time, your feelings, and your needs.

  • Level Funds

    Employees receive $150 per month to use towards services that fit their personal needs, including Wellness, Commute, Education, Lifestyle, and Charity Donation.

    Iba pang Resources