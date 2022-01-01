Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Notion
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Notion is recognized in Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized by Mogul as a Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits
  • Notion was selected as a winner of the Built In 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards
Tungkol sa

Notion blends your everyday work tools into one. Product roadmap? Company wiki? Meeting notes? With Notion, they’re all in one place, and totally customizable to meet the needs of any workflow. It’s the connected workspace for you, your team, and your whole company. We humans are toolmakers by nature, but most of us can’t build or modify the software we use every day — arguably our most powerful tool. Our team at Notion is on a mission to make it possible for everyone to shape the tools that shape their lives.

notion.so
Website
2016
Taong Naitatag
500
Bilang ng mga Empleyado
$100M-$250M
Tinatayang Kita
Pangunahing Tanggapan

Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Notion

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Machine Zone
  • Chime
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Cruise
  • Stripe
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources