Northern Trust Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Northern Trust ay mula $46,672 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Information Technologist (IT) in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $255,000 para sa isang Manager ng Software Engineering in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Northern Trust. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $148K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Business Analyst
Median $78K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $110K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $46.7K
Solution Architect
Median $238K
Financial Analyst
Median $123K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $255K
Accountant
$107K
Administrative Assistant
$63.7K
Customer Service
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$81.4K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$94.5K
Human Resources
$86.2K
Investment Banker
$86.2K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$139K
Recruiter
$131K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$240K
Venture Capitalist
$66.3K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Northern Trust ay Manager ng Software Engineering na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $255,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Northern Trust ay $106,963.

