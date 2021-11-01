Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ninja Van
Ninja Van Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Ninja Van ay mula $25,831 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Disenyer ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $145,972 para sa isang Pag-unlad ng Korporasyon sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Ninja Van. Huling na-update: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Analista ng Negosyo
$44K
Pag-unlad ng Korporasyon
$146K
Marketing
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Disenyer ng Produkto
$25.8K
Manager ng Produkto
$41.1K
Inhinyero ng Software
$40K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Ninja Van ay Pag-unlad ng Korporasyon at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $145,972. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Ninja Van ay $42,544.

