Nine Energy Service
    Tungkol sa

    Nine Energy Service offers proven and deep expertise on the industry is most complex wells, making us suited to help you improve the economics and performance on your next project.

    https://nineenergyservice.com
    Website
    2013
    Taong Naitatag
    1,250
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $250M-$500M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

