NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng NielsenIQ ay mula $15,060 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mababang hanay hanggang $393,838 para sa isang Benta sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng NielsenIQ. Huling na-update: 11/24/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $15.1K

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $132K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
Median $24.3K
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
$95.8K
Serbisyo sa Customer
$24.4K
Tagumpay ng Customer
$72.8K
Analista ng Data
$21.8K
Manager ng Data Science
$154K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$101K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$147K
Manager ng Programa
$56.6K
Manager ng Proyekto
$101K
Benta
$394K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
$52K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$152K
Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$56.9K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa NielsenIQ ay Benta at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $393,838. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa NielsenIQ ay $95,787.

Iba pang Resources

