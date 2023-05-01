Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Nektar Therapeutics Mga Sweldo

Ang median salary ng Nektar Therapeutics ay $150,750 para sa isang Siyentipiko ng Data . Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Nektar Therapeutics. Huling na-update: 11/27/2025

Siyentipiko ng Data
$151K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Nektar Therapeutics ay Siyentipiko ng Data at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $150,750. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Nektar Therapeutics ay $150,750.

