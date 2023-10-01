Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Nebius
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Nebius na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Nebius is a Nasdaq-listed tech company that aims to become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure providers. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we have R&D and commercial hubs across the US, Europe and Israel. We build full-stack AI infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. Our team includes around 400 highly skilled engineers with a proven track record of developing world-class hardware and software solutions across cloud and AI/ML.

    https://nebius.ai
    Website
    2022
    Taong Naitatag
    600
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $100M-$250M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Nebius

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Spotify
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources