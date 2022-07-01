Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
National Math and Science Initiative
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa National Math and Science Initiative na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    In 2007, leaders in American business, education, and science joined forces to create the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI), a nonprofit organization designed to transform education in the United States. Our mission and focus is to increase student success in the critical subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and we do so through NMSI's Laying the Foundation Program, NMSI’s College Readiness Program, and NMSI's UTeach Expansion Program. These classroom tested programs have a proven track record of producing immediate and sustainable results, and NMSI continues to scale them up on a national level. To date, our teacher training program has reached 33 states, our AP program is in 18 states, and the UTeach program has been implemented in 35 universities. NMSI is fiercely dedicated to helping America’s teachers and students rise to the challenges of an increasingly global economy. Student by student, teacher by teacher, we are transforming schools in America.

    nms.org
    Website
    2007
    Taong Naitatag
    300
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa National Math and Science Initiative

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • DoorDash
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • Intuit
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources