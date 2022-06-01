Tuklasin Ayon sa Iba't Ibang Titulo
The National Inventors Hall of Fame is an American not-for-profit organization, founded in 1973, which recognizes individual engineers and inventors who hold a US patent of significant technology.
Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa →
Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.
Itinampok na Trabaho
Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya
Iba pang Resources