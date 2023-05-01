Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Multi-Specialty HealthCare
    Multi-Specialty HealthCare (MSHC) is a healthcare provider in the Mid-Atlantic area that offers a wide range of professional services to patients. They combine traditional medicine with complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and provide office-based, diagnostic, and surgical services for personal injury and workers' compensation cases. Their team of healthcare professionals includes orthopaedic surgeons, general surgeons, physiatrists, internal medicine physicians, chiropractors, and physiotherapists.

    multi-specialty.com
    Website
    1997
    Taong Naitatag
    351
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $50M-$100M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

