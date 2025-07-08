Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Mga Sweldo

Ang median salary ng Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium ay $52,735 para sa isang Manager ng Proyekto . Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Huling na-update: 11/23/2025

Manager ng Proyekto
$52.7K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium ay Manager ng Proyekto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $52,735. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium ay $52,735.

Iba pang Resources

