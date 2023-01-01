Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Momenta
    • Tungkol sa

    Momenta is building the “brain” for autonomous vehicles. Our deep learning-based software in perception, HD Map, and data-driven path planning enables the realization of full autonomy.

    https://momenta.ai
    Website
    2016
    Taong Naitatag
    690
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $100M-$250M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

