Molex
    • Tungkol sa

    Molex manufactures electronic, electrical and fiber optic connection systems, ribbon cable, switches and application tooling. Over 100,000 passive component interconnect products and extensive custom design are offered worldwide.

    molex.com
    Website
    1938
    Taong Naitatag
    9,450
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $1B-$10B
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Iba pang Resources