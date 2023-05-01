Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Molecular Templates
    Molecular Templates is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases. They use their proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform to develop a pipeline of therapies, including MT-5111, MT-0169, and MT-6402, which are in Phase I clinical trials. They also have a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

    mtem.com
    Website
    2001
    Taong Naitatag
    224
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
