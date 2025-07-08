Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Mindfire Solutions
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Mindfire Solutions Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Mindfire Solutions ay mula $15,285 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mababang hanay hanggang $18,187 para sa isang Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Mindfire Solutions. Huling na-update: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $15.3K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$16.8K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$18.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Mindfire Solutions ay Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $18,187. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Mindfire Solutions ay $16,757.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Mindfire Solutions

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindfire-solutions/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.