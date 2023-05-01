Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
    Lument is a financial partner that offers customized capital solutions for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing and healthcare real estate, and other commercial real estate segments. They have expertise, products, resources, and determination to guide clients to the right financial solution for their goals. Lument is a brand of ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, and offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. They are a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender.

    lument.com
    Website
    2012
    Taong Naitatag
    751
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $250M-$500M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Iba pang Resources